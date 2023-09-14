Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 3,602 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,183 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

