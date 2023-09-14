Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $30.29 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF comprises 12.2% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned 20.37% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $30,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IETC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

