M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $2,652,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.33. The stock had a trading volume of 223,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $194.05 and a one year high of $261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

