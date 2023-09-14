Kozak & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.73. 736,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,057. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

