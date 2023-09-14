Symmetry Partners LLC Has $18.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,758. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $94.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.