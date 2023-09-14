Kozak & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,948,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $1,934.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,959.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,904.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

