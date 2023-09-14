Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 502,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,167,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,954. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.