Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
BSL opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $13.36.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
