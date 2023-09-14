Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

BSL opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

