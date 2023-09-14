Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

