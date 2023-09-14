FirstService Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

FirstService has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstService to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.56. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 173.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

