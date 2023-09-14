Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.476 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Atco Stock Performance

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.