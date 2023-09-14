Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AGD opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

