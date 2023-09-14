abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth $58,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth $66,000.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.