REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 110,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 175,160 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $13.99.
The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on REV Group from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in REV Group by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REV Group Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $851.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
