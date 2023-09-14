Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

