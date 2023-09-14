Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $374.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.83 and a 200-day moving average of $347.29. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

