Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,210 shares of company stock worth $2,767,284 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.