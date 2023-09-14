1,659 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $374.21 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

