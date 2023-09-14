Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $275.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $197.22 and a 1 year high of $275.84.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

