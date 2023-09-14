Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 3.6 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $275.69 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $197.22 and a 52 week high of $275.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.58.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 138.9% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

