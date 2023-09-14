iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.90% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $40,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 130,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.67. 96,622 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.