Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 742,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,338,766 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.