Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,366. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

