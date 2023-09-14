iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.45. 7,967,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,337,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

