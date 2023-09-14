Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Realty Income by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 653,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,647. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.36%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

