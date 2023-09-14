Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. HSBC reduced their target price on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

Illumina stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.57. 228,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.27 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

