New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 3,105 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.54. The stock had a trading volume of 164,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $291.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

