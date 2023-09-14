Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 194,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,184. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

