New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 186,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,837. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 15.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

