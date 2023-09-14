Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $341,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after buying an additional 1,210,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,567,000.

Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.60. 34,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,807. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

