Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 257 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Netflix stock opened at $412.24 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $182.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

