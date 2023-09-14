Park National Corp OH Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

