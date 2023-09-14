Park National Corp OH Sells 2,857 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $262.49 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.46 and its 200 day moving average is $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

