Park National Corp OH Sells 21,779 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after buying an additional 498,456 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $13,282,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,599,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

