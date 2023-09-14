AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

Get Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $261.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,180. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.76. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.