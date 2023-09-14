Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,701 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $207.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

