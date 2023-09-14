Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $298,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $60,850,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

