Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

