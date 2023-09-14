First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 234 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $973,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $281.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

