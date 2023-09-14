First Financial Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in National Western Life Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $456.55 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $476.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.29. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.78.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

