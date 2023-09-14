Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading Up 9.8%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 1,386,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,286,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Wildcat Petroleum Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.61.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

