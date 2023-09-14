Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. 650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.