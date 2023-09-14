Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Down 2.7%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 48,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 65,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 58.97, a quick ratio of 58.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

