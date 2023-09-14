Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

