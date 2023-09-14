Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

