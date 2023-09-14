Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 1,286 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,956,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verizon Communications Price Performance
VZ stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
