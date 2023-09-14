2,966 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

