Invictus Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $247.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.87. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.