Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.05.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,604. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.34 and its 200-day moving average is $241.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

