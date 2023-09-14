Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,179 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.40. 418,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.